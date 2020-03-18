Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 17:
7:10 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, one person transported, no serious injuries.
8:57 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 38 Monadnock View Drive, carbon monoxide call.
9:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to East Monomonac Road, permitted burn.
12:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Main St., fire alarm.
1:15 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road.
3:10 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 4 Pearce Circle Extension, odor investigation.
3:57 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 76 Route 119 West, carbon monoxide call.
4:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Island St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
7:51 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 76 Route 119 West, carbon monoxide call.
9:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 83 Sand Hill Road, fire alarm.