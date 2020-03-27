Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, March 26, including the following:
6:52 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 43 Scale Lane, service call.
8:09 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 25 Rockingham St., fire alarm.
10:08 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 99 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
12:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Streeter Lane, other.
12:17 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 7 Applewood Lane, fire alarm.
2:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 567 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
2:30 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 49 Pleasant St., service call.
8:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Wellington Road, tire fire.
9:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Greenfield Road, unfounded report of smoke or brush fire.
9:26 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 25 Center St., unfounded report of smoke or brush fire.
11:38 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 133 Rascal Mountain Lane, fire alarm.