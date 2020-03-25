Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 24:
1:56 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 95 Westbrook Court, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:02 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:32 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 188 Old Street Road, other call.
6:28 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 242 Pine Cliff Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:56 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
8:36 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 58 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
11:44 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 550 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
1:08 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to Stowell Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:15 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 168 Lower Jaffrey Road, odor investigation.
3:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 162 Main St., reported structure fire, burnt food.
3:07 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 60 Bonney Road, fire alarm.