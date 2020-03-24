7:04 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:19 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 31 Tilsey Brook Drive, carbon monoxide alarm in garage.
8:56 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 60 Honey Road, chimney fire.
9:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Woodburn St., carbon monoxide.
10:11 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 247 Woodbound Road, fire alarm caused by cooking.
10:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Manchester St. for a garage fire.
12:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., fire alarm.
1:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Key Road, fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 107 Peg Shop Road, brush/smoke investigation, outside fire.
4:20 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1651 Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:28 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1 Route 63, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:33 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport.
5:45 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 1 N.H. Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:07 p.m. Jaffrey Fire Department to 344 River St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:15 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 15 Homestead Ave., chimney fire.
7:33 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 29 Nancy’s Way, fire alarm, caused by cooking.
8:37 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 20 Oxbow Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:13 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 102 Westminster St, trees/wires/transformer call, line down and removed.
10:21 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Aiken St., service call, broken water pipe in kitchen.