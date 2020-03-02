Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 28-March 1:
Friday
1:10 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Aiken St., fire alarm.
8:51 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 825 Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 118 Pako Ave., appliance call.
1:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Payson Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:03 p.m. and 6:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Winter St., fire alarm.
5:57 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Marlboro Road, reported structure fire, unfounded.
8:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
1:12 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Bigelow Hill Road, vehicle crash into tree, no medical transports.
10:41 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.
11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Railroad St., food left on stove.
1:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., odor investigation.
1:05 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 82 Clinton Road, assist other agency.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Hillside Ave., carbon monoxide.
3:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, assist other agency.
3:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
4:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 University Drive, fire alarm.
5:34 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, single vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.
7:57 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 416 Route 9A, carbon monoxide.
10:34 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
Sunday
No calls in The Sentinel’s coverage area.