Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 28-March 1:

Friday

1:10 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Aiken St., fire alarm.

8:51 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 825 Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.

11:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 118 Pako Ave., appliance call.

1:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Payson Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

5:03 p.m. and 6:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Winter St., fire alarm.

5:57 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Marlboro Road, reported structure fire, unfounded.

8:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.

Saturday

1:12 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Bigelow Hill Road, vehicle crash into tree, no medical transports.

10:41 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.

11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Railroad St., food left on stove.

1:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., odor investigation.

1:05 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 82 Clinton Road, assist other agency.

2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Hillside Ave., carbon monoxide.

3:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, assist other agency.

3:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

4:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 University Drive, fire alarm.

5:34 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

5:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, single vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.

7:57 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 416 Route 9A, carbon monoxide.

10:34 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

Sunday

No calls in The Sentinel’s coverage area.

 