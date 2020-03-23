Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 20-22:
Friday
3:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 162 Main St., minor fuel spill.
5:14 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 113 Grove St., fire alarm.
7:48 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 8 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
8:18 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Todd Hill Road, service call.
1:06 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Concord Road, vehicle fire with no medical transports.
4:30 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 12 Warwick Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Madison St., fire alarm.
5:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:20 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 123 Old Troy Road, fire alarm.
10:36 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 36 West St., tree/wires/transformer.
Saturday
12:04 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Hinsdale Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 North Lincoln St., fire alarm.
7:46 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 34 Connor Drive, faulty carbon monoxide detector.
2:09 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer.
2:38 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 11 Cedar Crest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:12 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 6 Church St., referred to police.
6:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 15 Gray Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to North Lincoln Street, outside/dumpster fire.
8:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 145 Route 119, fire alarm.
8:36 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 66 Church St., brush/smoke investigation.
11:47 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 467 Route 12A, chimney fire.
Sunday
1 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, reported structure fire, was a brush fire.
2:19 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Shedd Hill Road, illegal burn.
3:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Flat Roof Mill Road, brush/smoke investigation, brush fire.
3:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., small brush fire due to power line down.
4:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Olivo Road, brush/smoke investigation, good intent call.
6:21 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, brush/smoke investigation, homeowner extinguished.