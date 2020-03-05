Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 4, including:
9:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
12:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, carbon monoxide.
12:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to California Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:32 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 15 Hallwood Drive, carbon monoxide.
2:22 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Longview Road, brush/smoke investigation, illegal burn.
2:48 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:16 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Scotland Road, tree/wires/transformers call.
3:22 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Scofield Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformers call.
4:19 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 23 Joslin Road, appliance call.
4:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, medical transport reported.
5:35 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 12 School St., liquid propane gas call.
10:19 p.m. Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, motor vehicle crash, no transport.
11:37 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 12 Jackson Hill Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney.