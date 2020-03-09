Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 6-8:
FRIDAY
6:02 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 379 Main St., fire alarm.
7:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 High St., service call.
7:51 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:23 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1794 Route 119, service call.
4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
5:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:48 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport reported.
7:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 52 Monument Road, appliance call.
9:20 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, car versus deer, no medical transport reported.
SATURDAY
12:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:03 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Honey Hill Road, vehicle fire, skid steer on fire in woods.
6:09 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Squantum Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with reported minor injuries.
7:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Dale Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:14 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Pudding Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
SUNDAY
12:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.
1:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
7:30 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Hillcrest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 84 Marlboro St., service call.
6:40 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 296 Royalston Road, service call.
6:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
7:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Center Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:40 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Industrial Park Drive, gas investigation.