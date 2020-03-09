Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 6-8:

FRIDAY

6:02 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 379 Main St., fire alarm.

7:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 High St., service call.

7:51 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.

8:23 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

12:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1794 Route 119, service call.

4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.

5:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

5:48 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport reported.

7:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 52 Monument Road, appliance call.

9:20 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, car versus deer, no medical transport reported.

SATURDAY

12:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

3:03 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Honey Hill Road, vehicle fire, skid steer on fire in woods.

6:09 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Squantum Road, brush/smoke investigation.

6:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with reported minor injuries.

7:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Dale Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:14 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Pudding Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

SUNDAY

12:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.

1:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.

7:30 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

12:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Hillcrest Road, brush/smoke investigation.

5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 84 Marlboro St., service call.

6:40 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 296 Royalston Road, service call.

6:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.

7:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Center Road, brush/smoke investigation.

10:40 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Industrial Park Drive, gas investigation.