Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, March 13, Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, including:
Friday
6:40 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
6:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
8:17 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to South Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 306 Court St., electrical hazard.
10:01 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 123A, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 36 Williams St., odor investigation.
Saturday
3:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Willow St., fire alarm.
11:24 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 10 West Swanzey Road, service call.
5:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Oriole Ave., carbon monoxide call.
6:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, motorcycle crashed into guardrail, no medical transport.
8:42 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Spofford Road, motor vehicle crash with no medical transport.
9:09 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Thomas Road, outside/dumpster fire.
10:23 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:37 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:53 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Old Marlborough Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 164 Roxbury St., odor investigation.
1:11 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Pierce Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:26 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Pond Brook Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:17 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Morse Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Wilcox Terrace, fire alarm.
9:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 High St., odor investigation.
10:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.
10:30 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Glebe Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.