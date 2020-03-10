Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 9, including:

5:02 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle hit deer, no medical transport.

5:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 263 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

11:33 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.

12:55 p.m., Francestown Fire Department to 325 Second N.H. Turnpike, fire alarm.

1:45 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 17 Vine St., fire alarm.

3:15 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 6 West St., service call.

5:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Carpenter Street, brush/smoke investigation.

5:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 56 Valley St., brush/smoke investigation.

5:47 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 127 Thatcher Hill Road, outdoor fire caught part of house on fire, minimal damage.

6:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.

6:41 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Terrian Way, fire alarm.

6:46 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.

7:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Butler Court, fire alarm.

10:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Madison St., odor investigation.

 