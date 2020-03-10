Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 9, including:
5:02 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle hit deer, no medical transport.
5:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 263 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
11:33 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
12:55 p.m., Francestown Fire Department to 325 Second N.H. Turnpike, fire alarm.
1:45 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 17 Vine St., fire alarm.
3:15 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 6 West St., service call.
5:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Carpenter Street, brush/smoke investigation.
5:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 56 Valley St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:47 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 127 Thatcher Hill Road, outdoor fire caught part of house on fire, minimal damage.
6:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.
6:41 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
6:46 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.
7:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Butler Court, fire alarm.
10:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Madison St., odor investigation.