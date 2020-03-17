Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 16:
1:39 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 36 Williams St., gas investigation.
6:56 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
10:58 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 369 East Deering Road, mutual aid.
12:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 404 Pako Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
1:16 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
2:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Central Square, fire alarm.
2:22 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 63 Burt Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:40 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 133 Poocham Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:42 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to River Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
3:02 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Brookscroft Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
4:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Blake St., service call.
4:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 116 Church St., odor investigation.
7:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 96 Richmond Road, chimney fire, no damage reported.
7:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 429 Monadnock Highway, brush/smoke investigation.
7:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 40 Park St., odor investigation.
8:18 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Webster St., tree/wires/transformer call.
9:18 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 260 Rhododendron Road, chimney fire, minimal damage reported.