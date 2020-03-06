Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 5:
6:23 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, single-vehicle crash with one medical transport to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, no further information immediately available.
7:34 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
8:08 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham St., object in river revealed to be construction cone.
8:58 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Southfield Lane, vehicle fire.
11:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Foster St., carbon monoxide call.
1:30 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 7 North Main St., tree/wires/transformer.
4:02 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 141 Fitzwilliam Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wilson Street, pedestrian struck by vehicle, no medical transport.
5:46 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 147 Old Greenfield Road, vehicle fire.