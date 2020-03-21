Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 19, including:

4:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Roxbury Court, fire alarm.

6:07 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 North, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

6:10 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 North, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

6:45 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, service call.

6:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, two-vehicle head-on collision with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

6:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lord Brook Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

6:56 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

6:59 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

7:19 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 16 Joslin Road, tree/wires/transformer.

7:31 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

8:10 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

8:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, report of vehicle stopped in median, nothing found.

8:34 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Sherwood Lane, vehicle fire.

9:13 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Bailey Brook Road, vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.

10:27 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

11:20 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Cheshire Turnpike, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

1:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, tree/wires/transformer.

1:52 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 58 Old Whitcomb Road, chimney fire.

3:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 Grove St., service call.

5:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Peterborough St., electrical problem.

6:18 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 18 Water St., chimney fire.

6:51 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 18 Mill St., brush/smoke investigation.

7:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 79 Candlelight Road, brush/smoke investigation.

 