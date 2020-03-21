Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 19, including:
4:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Roxbury Court, fire alarm.
6:07 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 North, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
6:10 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 North, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:45 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, service call.
6:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, two-vehicle head-on collision with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
6:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lord Brook Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:56 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:59 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
7:19 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 16 Joslin Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:31 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
8:10 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
8:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, report of vehicle stopped in median, nothing found.
8:34 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Sherwood Lane, vehicle fire.
9:13 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Bailey Brook Road, vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.
10:27 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
11:20 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Cheshire Turnpike, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
1:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, tree/wires/transformer.
1:52 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 58 Old Whitcomb Road, chimney fire.
3:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 Grove St., service call.
5:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Peterborough St., electrical problem.
6:18 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 18 Water St., chimney fire.
6:51 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 18 Mill St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 79 Candlelight Road, brush/smoke investigation.