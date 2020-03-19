Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 18:

10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Surry Road, brush/smoke investigation with nothing found.

1:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

2:38 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Ames Plaza Lane, fire alarm.

2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 157 Jordan Road, small brush fire.

3:21 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

3:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 4 Denman Thompson Highway, fire alarm.

3:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 73 Wilson St., non-permitted burn.

6 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 471 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.

7:26 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 90 Pudding Hill Road, mattresses on fire.

8:52 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 300 Gilsum Mine Road, carbon monoxide.

10:12 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 4 Depot St., fire alarm.

11:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 752 Greenfield Road, carbon monoxide.

Sierra Hubbard can be reached at 355-8546 or at shubbard@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SierraHubbardKS.