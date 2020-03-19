Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 18:
10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Surry Road, brush/smoke investigation with nothing found.
1:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
2:38 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Ames Plaza Lane, fire alarm.
2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 157 Jordan Road, small brush fire.
3:21 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
3:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 4 Denman Thompson Highway, fire alarm.
3:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 73 Wilson St., non-permitted burn.
6 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 471 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:26 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 90 Pudding Hill Road, mattresses on fire.
8:52 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 300 Gilsum Mine Road, carbon monoxide.
10:12 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 4 Depot St., fire alarm.
11:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 752 Greenfield Road, carbon monoxide.