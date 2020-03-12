Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 11:

5:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.

12:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.

1:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Sonja Drive, motor vehicle accident, no transport.

3 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle accident, transport requested.

4:58 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 1072 Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation, small fire that was quickly extinguished.

6:43 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 33 Hall Court, service call.

11:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

 