Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 11:
5:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
12:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.
1:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Sonja Drive, motor vehicle accident, no transport.
3 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle accident, transport requested.
4:58 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 1072 Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation, small fire that was quickly extinguished.
6:43 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 33 Hall Court, service call.
11:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.