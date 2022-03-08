In addition to numerous calls for trees/wires/transformers, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 7, including the following:
4:45 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 244 McCoy Road, fire alarm.
6:10 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 114 Richmond Road, carbon monoxide.
6:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Court St., fire alarm.
7:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
7:46 a.m. and 9:36 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 184 Monument Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
10:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
10:47 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 51 Back Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, structure fire. Unfounded.
1:46 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 956 West Swanzey Road, odor investigation.
4:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
5:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, service call.
5:23 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 472 Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Base Hill Road, odor investigation.
9:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
9:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
9:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, service call.
9:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 9 Day Road, service call.
11:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Cavender Road, service call.