Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 8, including the following:

3:03 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

9:32 a.m., Dublin and Harrisville fire departments to Old Harrisville Road, brush/smoke investigation.

4:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Starling St., report of gas odor in the area, nothing found.

4:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., fire alarm.

5:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Chickadee Court, odor investigation.

5:55 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 2 Church St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

11:26 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 158 Turnpike Road, vehicle fire under control within 10 minutes, no injuries.

 