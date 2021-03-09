Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 8, including the following:
3:03 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
9:32 a.m., Dublin and Harrisville fire departments to Old Harrisville Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Starling St., report of gas odor in the area, nothing found.
4:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., fire alarm.
5:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Chickadee Court, odor investigation.
5:55 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 2 Church St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:26 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 158 Turnpike Road, vehicle fire under control within 10 minutes, no injuries.