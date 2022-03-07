Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, March 4-6, including the following:

Friday

12:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Court, fire alarm.

5:06 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 50 Old Stage Road, fire alarm.

6:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., fire alarm.

9:18 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

10:00 a.m., Putney Fire Department to Interstate 91, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 640 Plain Road, odor investigation.

2:47 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

5:05 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 504 Main St., odor investigation.

9:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.

Saturday

12:08 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 300 Wellington Road, tire fire.

1:09 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one medical transport. No further information available.

8:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., fire alarm.

10:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1076 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.

11:41 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 479 Sand Hill Road, air fryer fire, extinguished upon arrival.

1:14 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 60 State Route 202, propane odor, unfounded.

1:24 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 14 Meryman Road, fire alarm.

11:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, tire fire.

Sunday

12:27 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

10:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

1 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Russell Street, assist other agency.

2:42 p.m. Keene Fire Department to 377 West St., service call.

2:52 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 60 Pine Top Road, wilderness/tech rescue for ATV gone through the ice. Further details were not available.

5:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Union St., gas investigation.

11:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.

