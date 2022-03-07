Fire Mutual Aid log, March 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, March 4-6, including the following:Friday12:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Court, fire alarm. 5:06 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 50 Old Stage Road, fire alarm.6:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., fire alarm.9:18 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.10:00 a.m., Putney Fire Department to Interstate 91, vehicle crash, no medical transport.12:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 640 Plain Road, odor investigation.2:47 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.5:05 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 504 Main St., odor investigation.9:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.Saturday12:08 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 300 Wellington Road, tire fire.1:09 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one medical transport. No further information available. 8:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., fire alarm.10:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1076 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.11:41 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 479 Sand Hill Road, air fryer fire, extinguished upon arrival.1:14 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 60 State Route 202, propane odor, unfounded.1:24 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 14 Meryman Road, fire alarm.11:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, tire fire.Sunday12:27 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.10:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.1 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Russell Street, assist other agency.2:42 p.m. Keene Fire Department to 377 West St., service call.2:52 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 60 Pine Top Road, wilderness/tech rescue for ATV gone through the ice. Further details were not available.5:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Union St., gas investigation.11:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm. Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Alarm Keene Fire Department Social Services Investigation Peterborough Fire Department Odor Rindge Fire Department North Walpole Fire Department Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Going out on top': Miller-Bros. Newton to close after 178 years in KeeneOrigins of nurse's garment found at Cheshire Medical cloaked in mysteryFormer police officer was under investigation for 'witness tampering'Will Monsanto settlement funds help clean up Keene site? TBDWinchester selectboard deadlocks on vote to fire police lieutenantFitzwilliam police respond to reported shooting MondayDonna M. PetersenLicense your cat? Proposal in Keene aims to protect birds from furry friendsTruck damages town-owned garage in WinchesterTractor-trailer crash spills woodchips on Route 9 Friday, leads to temporary closure Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.