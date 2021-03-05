Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 4, including the following:
1 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to High Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Langley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:12 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
10:20 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 26 South St., reported odor of gas in the area.
10:40 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, motor vehicle crash, no injuries.
11:19 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sonja Drive, fire alarm.
12:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Howard St., fire contained to a chimney.
3:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Marlboro St., carbon monoxide call.
7:02 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Merriam Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:46 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 39 Square, service call.
11:59 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 N.H. Route 9, fire alarm.