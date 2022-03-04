Fire Mutual Aid log, March 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 3, including the following:5:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Optical Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.6:37 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries. 7:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 186 Gunn Road, gas investigation.7:34 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.8:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 32 Emerson Lane, fire alarm.8:51 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Madison St., fire alarm. 12:21 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 112 Willard Hill Road, fire alarm.12:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Oak Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.1:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 48 Hunter Farm Road, service call.3:57 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 33 Norcross Landing, chimney fire, no injuries or significant damage reported.4:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Old Northfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.8:13 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 63 Stonewall Circle, odor investigation.8:52 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 53 Main St., fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Investigation Keene Fire Department Transformer Social Services Crash Rindge Fire Department Chesterfield Fire Department Jaffrey Fire Department Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Going out on top': Miller-Bros. Newton to close after 178 years in KeeneOrigins of nurse's garment found at Cheshire Medical cloaked in mysteryFitzwilliam first responders thankful for fire plan after blaze destroys their homeFormer police officer was under investigation for 'witness tampering'Christopher TkalLinda R. MorelMonadnock girls basketball earns Division III state championship with upset win over ConantWill Monsanto settlement funds help clean up Keene site? TBDJon BowkerWhen COVID calls: Local EMS providers cope with the pandemic's latest surge Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.