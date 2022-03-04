Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 3, including the following:

5:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Optical Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.

6:37 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.

7:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 186 Gunn Road, gas investigation.

7:34 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.

8:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 32 Emerson Lane, fire alarm.

8:51 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.

10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Madison St., fire alarm.

12:21 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 112 Willard Hill Road, fire alarm.

12:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Oak Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

1:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 48 Hunter Farm Road, service call.

3:57 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 33 Norcross Landing, chimney fire, no injuries or significant damage reported.

4:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Old Northfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:13 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 63 Stonewall Circle, odor investigation.

8:52 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 53 Main St., fire alarm.

 

