Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 3, including the following:
12:55 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 319 Hale Hill Road, fire alarm.
9:54 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 250 Cobble Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:47 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
5:44 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Greenfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., odor investigation.
7:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
8:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., gas investigation.
10:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 194 West St., reported vehicle crash, leaking fluids, no injuries.