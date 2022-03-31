Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 30, including:

7:17 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

11:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., fire alarm.

12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Monadnock St., brush/smoke investigation.

2:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Gilsum St., fire alarm.

2:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.

6:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to High Street, brush/smoke investigation.