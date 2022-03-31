Fire Mutual Aid log, March 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 30, including:7:17 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.11:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., fire alarm.12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Monadnock St., brush/smoke investigation. 2:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Gilsum St., fire alarm.2:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.6:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to High Street, brush/smoke investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRollover crash closes Swanzey road for an hourKeene police allege man used pellet and crossbow to shoot woman in legRoad work set to begin on Route 9 in KeenePanera pitches Monadnock Marketplace location with drive-thruArts corridor visionaries sketch out what downtown Keene could look likeAG names dozens more officers on Laurie List, several from area departmentsCynthia A. DonahueConsequences and communication hot topics at forum about KHS behavioral issuesA Keene High focus group of educators is working to improve school cultureSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene High Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.