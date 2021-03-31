Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 30, including the following:
3:49 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 222 River Road, fire contained to a dryer, no reported injuries.
7:45 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
9:50 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, fire alarm.
1:15 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 85 Parker St., fire alarm.
1:18 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, mutual aid.
2:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Fire Lane 205, brush/smoke investigation.
2:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 School St., tree/wires/transformer call.
3:48 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 62 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:38 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 229 Sunset Road, carbon monoxide call.
5:22 p.m., Nelson Fire Department 47 Henderson Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:33 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 33 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
8:28 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 177 Hunt Hill Road, tire fire in the roadway, extinguished quickly.