Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 29, including:
6:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
7:24 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
8:02 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 111 Dylan Road, fire alarm.
10:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 405 Central St., mutual aid.
11:55 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 132 Main St., reported as a structure fire but was found to be steam from shower.
12:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 109 Hinsdale Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Key Road, fire alarm.
2:02 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 363 East Lake Road, chimney fire. Just a chimney. No reported injuries.
3:12 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Westmoreland Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:04 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 21 Preston St., mutual aid.
5:56 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:11 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 9 Masquanipi Drive, structure fire. An improper disposal of smoking materials caused a porch fire and resulted in minor damage to the porch, according to Fire Chief Marshall Gale. The homeowner had extinguished the fire with a garden hose by the time firefighters arrived. No reported injuries.
7:29 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 21 Henry St., LP gas.
8:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 204 Temple Road, chimney fire. No reported injuries.
9:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Washington St., service call.