Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 27-29:
Friday
9:35 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 19 Main St., fire alarm.
12:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
12:54 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
3:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 581 West St., service call.
4:37 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
4:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Elm Street, brush/smoke investigation.
5:20 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 14 Library Ave., vehicle fire.
5:23 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 10 Westminster St., fire alarm.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Park Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
9:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Court, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
1:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Ivy Drive, fire alarm.
5:51 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
11:59 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:27 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 166 Prospect Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 131 Hunt Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:10 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 21 Old Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 581 Washington Street Extension, service call.
4:27 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 63, all-terrain vehicle crash with no medical transports.
4:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 599 West Swanzey Road, liquid propane gas.
10:11 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Saint Jean St., controlled burn.
Sunday
8:56 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:50 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Terrain Way, fire alarm.
7:45 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 School St., assist other agency.
8:04 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 257 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
8:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 59 Westview Drive, carbon monoxide call.
10:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, single vehicle crash, one person transported to check for possible leg injury.