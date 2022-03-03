Fire Mutual Aid log, March 3, 2022 Molly Bolan Molly Bolan Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 2, including the following:7:01 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 649 Hemlock Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.7:43 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 385 March Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports. 11:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Mayflower Drive, fire alarm.11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., outside/dumpster fire. Blanket found on fire outside of building. No injuries reported.12:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm. 1:28 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 585 N.H. Route 119 West, reported structure fire, found to be a plugged pipe in the basement that generated smoke. No extensive damage or injuries reported.2:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, appliance issue. No injuries.3:35 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, service call.4:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.7:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.11:23 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Get the headlines delivered to your inbox every weekday * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFitzwilliam first responders thankful for fire plan after blaze destroys their homeFormer police officer was under investigation for 'witness tampering'Origins of nurse's garment found at Cheshire Medical cloaked in mysteryDespite finding probable cause, AG not charging former Winchester officerMonadnock girls basketball earns Division III state championship with upset win over ConantChristopher TkalLinda R. MorelWinchester police lieutenant's employment remains in questionWhen COVID calls: Local EMS providers cope with the pandemic's latest surgeStudents set to begin enrolling at new 'classical' Peterborough charter school Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.