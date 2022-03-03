Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 2, including the following:

7:01 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 649 Hemlock Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

7:43 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 385 March Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

11:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Mayflower Drive, fire alarm.

11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., outside/dumpster fire. Blanket found on fire outside of building. No injuries reported.

12:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

1:28 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 585 N.H. Route 119 West, reported structure fire, found to be a plugged pipe in the basement that generated smoke. No extensive damage or injuries reported.

2:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, appliance issue. No injuries.

3:35 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, service call.

4:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

7:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.

11:23 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.

