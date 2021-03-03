In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires, many associated with the gusty weather, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 2, including the following:
12:24 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Route 9, fire alarm.
1:07 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 525 Swanzey Lake Road, carbon monoxide call.
1:45 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
4:08 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 6 Evergreen Lane, service call.
4:30 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
4:56 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 542 South Village Road, odor investigation.
6:03 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 463 Thorndike Pond Road, fire alarm.
9:05 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, service call.
10:01 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, service call.
12:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Lobacki Road, service call.
2:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 37 Mountain View Drive, carbon monoxide call.
5:34 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 20 Blanchard Brook Circle, odor investigation.
6:16 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 270 Cobble Hill Road, service call.
7:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 North Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:25 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 27 Masquanipi Drive, fire alarm.