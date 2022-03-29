Fire Mutual Aid log, March 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 28, including:5:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.8 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call. 8:28 a.m., Southwest N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid to 601 Francestown Road, internal service call.10:07 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 681 Cold Pond Road, reported as a structure fire but was actually a furnace issue. All units were cancelled before arriving at the scene.4:31 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 357 Gilsum Mine Road, fire alarm. 4:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 494 Brattleboro Road, chimney fire. Fire was contained to the chimney, no reported injuries.5:46 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 34 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.6:56 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 504 Main St., odor investigation.7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 158 Church St., fire alarm.11:23 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 139 N.H. Route 12 North, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene HighSafety concerns, Friday incident at Keene High prompt dozens to protestKeene police allege man used pellet and crossbow to shoot woman in legPanera pitches Monadnock Marketplace location with drive-thruArts corridor visionaries sketch out what downtown Keene could look likeCynthia A. DonahueChesterfield police investigating alleged armed robbery WednesdayKeene's iconic Colonial Theatre ready to reopenWith new director, Cheshire Children's Museum looks to futureRobert Miles II Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.