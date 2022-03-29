Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 28, including:

5:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.

8 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

8:28 a.m., Southwest N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid to 601 Francestown Road, internal service call.

10:07 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 681 Cold Pond Road, reported as a structure fire but was actually a furnace issue. All units were cancelled before arriving at the scene.

4:31 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 357 Gilsum Mine Road, fire alarm.

4:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 494 Brattleboro Road, chimney fire. Fire was contained to the chimney, no reported injuries.

5:46 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 34 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.

6:56 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 504 Main St., odor investigation.

7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 158 Church St., fire alarm.

11:23 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 139 N.H. Route 12 North, fire alarm.