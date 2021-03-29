In addition to several calls for downed trees, wires and transformers Friday night, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 26-28, including the following:
Friday
3:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 305 Main St., fire alarm.
7:40 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 63 Prospect Hill Road, odor investigation.
8:47 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 238 Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:27 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
9:44 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 462 U.S. Route 202, unknown fire, found to be LP gas company intentionally flaring tanks.
1:33 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 77 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 41 Pine St., LP gas call.
Saturday
3:11 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 178 Dublin Road, service call.
6:06 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 816 Court St., fire alarm.
8:28 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 420 Slip Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:27 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 36 Sargent Camp Road, fire alarm.
9:58 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Pine Street, service call.
10:09 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 200 Gilson Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:27 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 87 Holbrook Ave., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:05 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 111 Brook St., brush/smoke investigation.
1:20 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 26 Nancys Way, fire alarm.
2:45 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 7 Harriet Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
4:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Redgate Lane, illegal burn.
5:38 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 102 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
6:59 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 81 School St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:05 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 209 Flat Roof Mill Road, fire alarm.
9:07 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, permitted burn.
Sunday
12:45 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney St., fire alarm.
3:20 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney St., fire alarm.
8:26 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 336 Matthews Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:39 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
2 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 638 North Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:28 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., fire alarm.