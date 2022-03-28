Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, March 25-27, including the following:
Friday
7:16 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
8:21 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, rollover vehicle crash, one medical transport. No further information available.
9:17 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 576 Francestown Road, reported structure fire that turned out to be an outdoor oven fire. No reported injuries.
11:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Rockwood Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:18 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 20 Riverside Drive, fire alarm.
2:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 676 Route 101, fire alarm.
Saturday
10:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 200 Summit Road, service call.
11:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, report of the smell of propane.
12:12 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Federal St., fire alarm.
1:21 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:55 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Spofford Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Chapman Road, trees/wires/transformer call.
8:01 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Bean Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:18 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 297 Old Chesterfield Road, chimney fire. No injuries, no significant damage.
10:29 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 166 Bryant Road, carbon monoxide call.
Sunday
12:32 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to South Shore Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
5:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 222 West St., service call.
6:49 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, gas investigation.
8:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Armory St., service call.
10:06 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Bean Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:23 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:19 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 31 Bush St., gas investigation.
6:22 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 368 Ramsay Hill Road, fire alarm.
7:04 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., reported structure fire, unfounded.
8:04 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 260 Old Westport Road, service call.