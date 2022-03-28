Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, March 25-27, including the following:

Friday

7:16 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

8:21 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, rollover vehicle crash, one medical transport. No further information available.

9:17 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 576 Francestown Road, reported structure fire that turned out to be an outdoor oven fire. No reported injuries.

11:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Rockwood Road, brush/smoke investigation.

1:18 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 20 Riverside Drive, fire alarm.

2:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 676 Route 101, fire alarm.

Saturday

10:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 200 Summit Road, service call.

11:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, report of the smell of propane.

12:12 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

12:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Federal St., fire alarm.

1:21 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

2:55 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Spofford Road, brush/smoke investigation.

6 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Chapman Road, trees/wires/transformer call.

8:01 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

8:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Bean Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

10:18 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 297 Old Chesterfield Road, chimney fire. No injuries, no significant damage.

10:29 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 166 Bryant Road, carbon monoxide call.

Sunday

12:32 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to South Shore Drive, brush/smoke investigation.

5:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 222 West St., service call.

6:49 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, gas investigation.

8:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Armory St., service call.

10:06 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Bean Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

11:23 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:19 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 31 Bush St., gas investigation.

6:22 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 368 Ramsay Hill Road, fire alarm.

7:04 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., reported structure fire, unfounded.

8:04 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 260 Old Westport Road, service call.

 