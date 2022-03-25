Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, March 24, including:

7:18 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

7:32 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Route 123A, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

7:35 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Redgate Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.

10:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 342 Winchester St., fire alarm.

2:12 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Westminster St., fire alarm.

2:15 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Industrial Park Drive, report of a tractor trailer on fire, no reported injuries.

2:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Wilton Road, fire alarm.

2:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 183 Old Dublin Road, service call.

3:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Main St., carbon monoxide call.

4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

4:38 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Zephyr Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation.

6:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

9:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 162 Gulf Road, carbon monoxide call.

 