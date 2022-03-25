Fire Mutual Aid log, March 25, 2022 Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, March 24, including:7:18 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.7:32 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Route 123A, vehicle crash, no medical transports. 7:35 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Redgate Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.10:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 342 Winchester St., fire alarm.2:12 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Westminster St., fire alarm.2:15 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Industrial Park Drive, report of a tractor trailer on fire, no reported injuries. 2:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Wilton Road, fire alarm.2:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 183 Old Dublin Road, service call.3:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Main St., carbon monoxide call.4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.4:38 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Zephyr Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation.6:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.9:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 162 Gulf Road, carbon monoxide call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSafety concerns, Friday incident at Keene High prompt dozens to protestSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene HighPolice: No injuries in minor fight at Keene HighLong-planned indoor shooting range set to open in KeeneGarage a 'total loss' in Swanzey fire SundayCOVID scorecard: Public school academic proficiency down, truancy upChesterfield police investigating alleged armed robbery WednesdayKeene's iconic Colonial Theatre ready to reopenWith new director, Cheshire Children's Museum looks to futureCar reported stolen on Key Road in Keene Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.