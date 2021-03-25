Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 24, including the following:
5:13 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 102 McAdam Road, odor investigation.
10:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Birch St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:20 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
12:23 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 15 Yeaw Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 83 Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 175 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
5:29 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 27 Headlands Road, deck fire extinguished before crews arrived, no injuries or further damage.
6:06 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 111 Dylan Road, fire alarm.
6:16 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 42 Cavender Road, fire alarm.
7:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1 Oak Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.