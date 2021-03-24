Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 23, including the following:
8:55 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
9:44 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
10:58 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:34 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 14 Vine St., service call.
2 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Hurricane Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:53 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 13 Pine St., assist Vermont State Police in searching near the Connecticut River for a person who was found safely on land.
8:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 33 Granite St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:27 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 21 Henry St., fire alarm.
9:21 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 40 Mountain Road, assist the police department in finding a lost hiker on Mount Wantastiquet, no injuries.
10:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.