Fire Mutual Aid log, March 23, 2022 Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, March 23, including:Tuesday9:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 95 Peterborough St., scent of propane. 12:45 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.4:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 145 Church St., service call.5:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Hilltop Drive, fire alarm.7:21 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.7:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.10:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.Wednesday1:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.2:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.8:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm. 11:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 340 Carley Road, fire alarm.12:20 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., appliance issue.1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 333 Winchester St., LP gas.3:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 168 Baker St., carbon monoxide alarm.4:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 598 Old Ipswich Road, tree/wires/transformer.6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Mayflower Drive, service call.7:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 501 Main St., outside/dumpster fire. There was a smoking trash can. No injuries.7:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Leverett St., fire alarm.8:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.8:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 229 Old Street Road, chimney fire. No injuries reported and fire was contained to the chimney.9:13 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., mutual aid.9:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 533 West St., reported as a outside/dumpster fire. Person was burning without a permit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSafety concerns, Friday incident at Keene High prompt dozens to protestPolice: No injuries in minor fight at Keene HighSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene HighLong-planned indoor shooting range set to open in KeeneGarage a 'total loss' in Swanzey fire SundayCOVID scorecard: Public school academic proficiency down, truancy upCullen R. HallCar reported stolen on Key Road in KeeneSeth ClarkMartha Courage Colby Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.