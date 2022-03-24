Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, March 23, including:

Tuesday

9:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 95 Peterborough St., scent of propane.

12:45 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

4:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 145 Church St., service call.

5:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Hilltop Drive, fire alarm.

7:21 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

7:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

10:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

Wednesday

1:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

2:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.

8:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.

11:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 340 Carley Road, fire alarm.

12:20 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., appliance issue.

1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 333 Winchester St., LP gas.

3:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 168 Baker St., carbon monoxide alarm.

4:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 598 Old Ipswich Road, tree/wires/transformer.

6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Mayflower Drive, service call.

7:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 501 Main St., outside/dumpster fire. There was a smoking trash can. No injuries.

7:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Leverett St., fire alarm.

8:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

8:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 229 Old Street Road, chimney fire. No injuries reported and fire was contained to the chimney.

9:13 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., mutual aid.

9:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 533 West St., reported as a outside/dumpster fire. Person was burning without a permit.

 