Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 22, including:
12:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Upper Knight St., reported structure fire, pellet stove exhaust pipe outside of residence caused bush to start smoking, no significant damage or injuries reported.
3:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Spring Street, vehicle crash, two medical transports, minor injuries.
6:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 657 Route 101, electrical hazard.
7:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Elm St., brush/smoke investigation.