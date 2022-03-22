Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, March 21, including:

2:49 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 392 Back Ashuelot Road, gas investigation.

3:22 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 23 Snow Road, fire alarm.

6:50 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 416 Sawyers Crossing Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:18 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

11:07 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 339 Old New Ipswich Road, service call.

12:49 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Darcie Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.

12:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.

8:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Key Road, fire alarm.

8:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 67 Mechanic St., fire alarm.

 