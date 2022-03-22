Fire Mutual Aid log, March 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, March 21, including:2:49 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 392 Back Ashuelot Road, gas investigation.3:22 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 23 Snow Road, fire alarm. 6:50 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 416 Sawyers Crossing Road, brush/smoke investigation.7:18 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call. 11:07 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 339 Old New Ipswich Road, service call.12:49 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Darcie Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.12:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.8:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Key Road, fire alarm.8:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 67 Mechanic St., fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: No injuries in minor fight at Keene HighBailey Robert BordenState officials announce name of trooper who fatally shot Walpole man last monthSafety concerns, Friday incident at Keene High prompt dozens to protestGarage a 'total loss' in Swanzey fire SundayJennifer Lee CainWith deadline looming, people clear out from camp behind Keene plazaLong-planned indoor shooting range set to open in KeeneCOVID scorecard: Public school academic proficiency down, truancy upKeene State's annual outstanding women awards spotlight health and wellbeing Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.