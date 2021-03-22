Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene responded to a number of tree and wire calls on Friday throughout the region due to gusty weather. Mutual aid also received requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 19-21, including the following:
Friday
12:50 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.
7:15 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
3:12 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Old Concord Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:45 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 222 Hemlock Road, service call.
6:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, service call.
7:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 64 West St., fire in the basement of a building, contained quickly, no reported injuries.
8:28 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 497 U.S. Route 202, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
Saturday
11:57 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 236 Old Richmond Road, structure fire call, false alarm.
12:53 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 87 Royalston Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 105 Lat Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
4:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Colorado Street, brush/smoke investigation.
4:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
5:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
6:18 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 70 Church St., assisting another agency.
7:17 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 16 Meetinghouse Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
12:37 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 262 Branch Road, odor investigation.
7:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 207 Concord Road, carbon monoxide call.
12:55 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 229 Marlboro Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:09 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 243 South Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 134 Arch St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Daniels Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 627 Pratt Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:04 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 351 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.