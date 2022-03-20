Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 18-20, including the following:

Friday

7:15 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

9:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.

10:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Winter St., fire alarm.

11:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Vernon St., service call.

6:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hamden Drive, brush/smoke investigation.

6:54 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Shaker Farm Road South, brush/smoke investigation.

9:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 657 State Route 101, fire alarm.

11:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, vehicle crash, medical transport reported, no additional information available.

Saturday

9:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Elm Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

11:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 American Ave, reported structure fire, was a small fire in a wastebasket in bedroom. No injuries.

3:46 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.

3:48 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Barnet Hill Road, service call.

8:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

9:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Production Ave., reported structure fire, nothing found.

Sunday

9:14 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

2:42 p.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash, medical transports reported, no further information available.

3:35 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 23 Snow Road, fire alarm.

4:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, vehicle crash, medical transport reported, no further information available.

4:14 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, medical transport reported, no further information available.

4:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, service call.

5:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Bean Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation, pile of debris burning, no reported injuries.

5:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

7:50 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 36 Lake St., structure fire, possible furnace blowback. No additional information immediately available.

11:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, structure fire, outbuilding fire, no reported injuries.

