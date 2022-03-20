Fire Mutual Aid log, March 21, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 18-20, including the following:Friday7:15 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call. 9:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.10:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Winter St., fire alarm.11:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Vernon St., service call.6:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hamden Drive, brush/smoke investigation.6:54 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Shaker Farm Road South, brush/smoke investigation.9:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 657 State Route 101, fire alarm.11:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, vehicle crash, medical transport reported, no additional information available.Saturday9:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Elm Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.11:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 American Ave, reported structure fire, was a small fire in a wastebasket in bedroom. No injuries.3:46 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport. 3:48 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Barnet Hill Road, service call.8:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.9:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Production Ave., reported structure fire, nothing found.Sunday9:14 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.2:42 p.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash, medical transports reported, no further information available.3:35 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 23 Snow Road, fire alarm.4:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, vehicle crash, medical transport reported, no further information available.4:14 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, medical transport reported, no further information available.4:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, service call.5:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Bean Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation, pile of debris burning, no reported injuries.5:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.7:50 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 36 Lake St., structure fire, possible furnace blowback. No additional information immediately available.11:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, structure fire, outbuilding fire, no reported injuries. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: No injuries in minor fight at Keene HighWith deadline looming, people clear out from camp behind Keene plazaMan accused of firing gun in downtown Keene arraigned on felony chargesBailey Robert BordenState officials announce name of trooper who fatally shot Walpole man last monthJennifer Lee CainGarage a 'total loss' in Swanzey fire SundayLocal manufacturers seek solutions to recruitment challenges at Tuesday panelKeene State's annual outstanding women awards spotlight health and wellbeingCOVID scorecard: Public school academic proficiency down, truancy up Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.