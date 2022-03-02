Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 1, including:

12:51 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

5:40 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1029 Route 12, service call.

6:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Probate St., service call.

8:34 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

10 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 137 Prescott Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

 