Fire Mutual Aid log, March 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022

Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 1, including:

12:51 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

5:40 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1029 Route 12, service call.

6:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Probate St., service call.

8:34 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

10 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 137 Prescott Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.