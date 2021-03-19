Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 18, including the following:

7:12 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 17 Main St., odor investigation.

7:23 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.

10:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 412 Washington St., brush/smoke investigation.

10:44 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 907 N.H. Route 63, fire alarm.

11:33 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 18 Water St., fire alarm.

12:34 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.

1:10 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to N.H. Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

3:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

6:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 233 Old Homestead Highway, vehicle fire, no reported injuries.

7:01 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

 