Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 18, including the following:
7:12 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 17 Main St., odor investigation.
7:23 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
10:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 412 Washington St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:44 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 907 N.H. Route 63, fire alarm.
11:33 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 18 Water St., fire alarm.
12:34 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
1:10 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to N.H. Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 233 Old Homestead Highway, vehicle fire, no reported injuries.
7:01 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.