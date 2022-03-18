Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, March 17, including:

9:32 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, odor investigation.

10:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Main St., fire alarm.

12:31 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Church Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

6:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 4 Duval Coop Mobile Home Park, carbon monoxide alarm.

6:43 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 46 Connor Drive, odor investigation.

8:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

9:37 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, brush/smoke investigation.

