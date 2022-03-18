Fire Mutual Aid log, March 18, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, March 17, including:9:32 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, odor investigation.10:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Main St., fire alarm.12:31 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Church Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports. 6:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 4 Duval Coop Mobile Home Park, carbon monoxide alarm.6:43 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 46 Connor Drive, odor investigation.8:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Roxbury St., fire alarm.9:37 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, brush/smoke investigation. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Investigation Keene Fire Department Odor Social Services Mutual Aid Fire Alarm Sullivan Fire Department Dispatcher Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeople camping behind West Street plaza in Keene given Monday deadline to leaveWith deadline looming, people clear out from camp behind Keene plazaMan accused of firing gun in downtown Keene arraigned on felony chargesState officials announce name of trooper who fatally shot Walpole man last monthBailey Robert BordenRussell A. StarkeyLocal manufacturers seek solutions to recruitment challenges at Tuesday panelKeene native Trevor Kennison continues to leave his mark on adaptive skiingJennifer Lee CainPaul Richard Bleau Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.