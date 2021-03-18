Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 17, including the following:
2:12 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 54 High St., service call.
3:22 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 52 Concord St., fire alarm.
7:27 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
9:45 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 375 Union St., fire alarm.
10:20 a.m. and 1:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Lobacki Drive, service call.
11:14 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
12:37 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 238 Monument Road, gas investigation.
2:02 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Russell Station Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:15 p.m., Putney Fire Department to 26 Putney School Drive, fire alarm.
3:59 p.m., Putney Fire Department to 3 Mill St., fire alarm.
6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., assist other agency.
9:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
10:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Vernon St., service call.