Fire Mutual Aid log, March 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 16, including:3:10 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.7:21 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call. 7:46 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 East Shore Road, LP gas call, no hazards found.7:56 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to Nelson Road, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center with non-serious injuries.11:49 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., fire alarm.1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Dunbar St., fire alarm. 1:52 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.2:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Granite St., unpermitted burn.3:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 School St., fire alarm.4:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, report of the smell of propane in the area.5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Surry Road, report of smoke coming from a building, nothing found.6:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 56 South St., brush/smoke investigation.10:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keene Fire Department Peterborough Fire Department Social Services Mutual Aid Dispatcher Investigation Medical Aid Fire Alarm Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeople camping behind West Street plaza in Keene given Monday deadline to leaveWith deadline looming, people clear out from camp behind Keene plazaMan accused of firing gun in downtown Keene arraigned on felony chargesState officials announce name of trooper who fatally shot Walpole man last monthBailey Robert BordenRussell A. StarkeyKeene native Trevor Kennison continues to leave his mark on adaptive skiingLocal manufacturers seek solutions to recruitment challenges at Tuesday panelAlexandra Olivia TowlePaul Richard Bleau Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.