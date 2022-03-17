Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 16, including:

3:10 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.

7:21 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.

7:46 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 East Shore Road, LP gas call, no hazards found.

7:56 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to Nelson Road, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center with non-serious injuries.

11:49 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., fire alarm.

1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Dunbar St., fire alarm.

1:52 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

2:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Granite St., unpermitted burn.

3:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 School St., fire alarm.

4:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, report of the smell of propane in the area.

5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Surry Road, report of smoke coming from a building, nothing found.

6:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 56 South St., brush/smoke investigation.

10:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

 

Tags