Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 16, including the following:
12:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 West St., fire alarm.
1:49 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 52 Concord St., fire alarm.
7:28 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
7:28 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., service call.
8:48 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 971 Forest Road, fire alarm.
10:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 Butternut Drive, brush fire spread to small outhouse building, no injuries.
12:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Lobacki Drive, service call.
1:09 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., service call.
1:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Birch St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Lobacki Drive, service call.
3:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to the off-ramp at the West Street exit of Route 9 W, vehicle fire, extinguished by operator, no injuries.