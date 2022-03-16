Fire Mutual Aid log, March 16, 2022 Molly Bolan Molly Bolan Mar 16, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 15, including:7:57 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.10:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 93 Railroad St., vehicle crash. No medical transports. 1:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Bradco St., vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center. No additional information available.2:18 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 36 Old Route 12 North, odor investigation.3:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center. No additional information available. 3:57 Keene Fire Department to 71 Union St., brush/smoke investigation.4:29 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Marlboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.4:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Keene Road, fire alarm.4:55 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 25 Rust Way, carbon monoxide alarm.7:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Key Road, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keene Fire Department Vehicle Social Services Fire Alarm Investigation Swanzey Fire Department Crash Transport Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeople camping behind West Street plaza in Keene given Monday deadline to leaveWith deadline looming, people clear out from camp behind Keene plazaMan accused of firing gun in downtown Keene arraigned on felony chargesAlexandra Olivia TowleRussell A. StarkeyKeene native Trevor Kennison continues to leave his mark on adaptive skiingSecond-alarm fire destroys home, storage trailer in MarlboroughHouse trounces secession bill backed by Rindge repDiane Marie CoonTheresa M. Wechsler Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.