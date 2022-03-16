Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 15, including:

7:57 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

10:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 93 Railroad St., vehicle crash. No medical transports.

1:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Bradco St., vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center. No additional information available.

2:18 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 36 Old Route 12 North, odor investigation.

3:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center. No additional information available.

3:57 Keene Fire Department to 71 Union St., brush/smoke investigation.

4:29 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Marlboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

4:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Keene Road, fire alarm.

4:55 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 25 Rust Way, carbon monoxide alarm.

7:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Key Road, fire alarm.

