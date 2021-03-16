Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 15, including the following:
8:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Production Ave., fire alarm.
10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 N.H. Route 119, reported smoke turned out to be steam from a sugarhouse that was boiling sap.
3:31 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 919 N.H. Route 10, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
6:16 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 35 Keene Road, carbon monoxide call.
6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 283 Pearl St., carbon monoxide call.
8:29 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 191 Keene Road, electrical hazard caused by malfunctioning thermostat, no injuries or further damage.