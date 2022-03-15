Fire Mutual Aid log, March 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 14, including the following:5:51 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Mountain Road, appliance call.10:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., fire alarm. 3:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 3 Dartmouth Road, service call.4:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 101 Wilton Road, vehicle fire, no injuries reported.7:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 331 Pearl St., gas investigation.10:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm. Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeople camping behind West Street plaza in Keene given Monday deadline to leaveAlexandra Olivia TowleTown meeting election results, March 8Paul R. BleauRussell A. StarkeyEx-Westmoreland clerk sentenced to prison time for stealing town fundsWith deadline looming, people clear out from camp behind Keene plazaSecond-alarm fire destroys home, storage trailer in MarlboroughKeene native Trevor Kennison continues to leave his mark on adaptive skiingHouse trounces secession bill backed by Rindge rep Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.