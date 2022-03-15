Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 14, including the following:

5:51 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Mountain Road, appliance call.

10:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., fire alarm.

3:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 3 Dartmouth Road, service call.

4:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 101 Wilton Road, vehicle fire, no injuries reported.

7:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 331 Pearl St., gas investigation.

10:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.