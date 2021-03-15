Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene responded to a number of tree and wire calls on Friday throughout the region due to gusty weather. Mutual aid also received requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 12-14, including the following:
Friday
1:13 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 453 Old Homestead Highway, wilderness/tech rescue.
2:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 101 Old New Ipswich Road, carbon monoxide call.
4:58 p.m., Francestown Fire Department to 358 New Boston Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 9 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
8:14 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 55 Welcome Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:18 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 88 High St., carbon monoxide call.
8:39 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 971 Forest Road, fire alarm.
9:02 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 21 Woodard Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
9:04 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Village Road, service call.
11:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 85 Stratton Road, fire alarm.
11:27 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 247 Woodbound Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
12:04 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 41 Wildwood Road, tree/wires/transformers call.
1:11 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, tire fire.
10 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Tamarack Circle, service call.
11:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Fox Ave., gas call.
12:24 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Tamarack Circle, service call.
12:44 p.m., Swanzey to 110 Eaton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:46 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 40 S. Royalston Road, mutual aid.
2:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.
4:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Evans Lane, structure fire, report of structure fire, but no fire found when firefighters arrived.
10:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 200 Elm St., structure fire, report of smoke in the building, burnt food.
11:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 39 Grove St., carbon monoxide call.
Sunday
6:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., fire alarm.
12:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Castle St., oven fire, contained to oven.
3:26 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 15 Mine Ledge Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., service call.
4:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., fire alarm.
5:09 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 48 Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:21 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 50 South Main St., structure fire, no injuries, extent of damage not immediately clear.
9:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.