Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, March 11-13, including the following:

Friday

6:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., fire alarm.

11:10 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Prescott Road, assist other agency.

11:56 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 9 Hillcrest Road, service call.

5:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Washington St., fire alarm.

6:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., odor investigation.

7:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 10 Crestview St., gas investigation.

7:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hurricane Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 269 Pako Ave., appliance call.

Saturday

12:48 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Abel Road, outside/dumpster fire, no injuries.

1:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

2:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Daria Drive, gas investigation.

3:11 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 480 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.

8:52 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Charlestown Road, service call.

10:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.

10:44 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Georges Field, fire alarm.

10:59 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 37 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.

12:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, one medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, no further information available.

12:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

1:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.

1:37 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

3:39 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Surry Dam Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

3:54 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport, crash resulted in downed utility pole, closing part of the road Saturday.

4:03 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

4:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 57 Holbrook Ave., service call.

4:39 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Milliken Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

8:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

10:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

Sunday

1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.

2:16 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 94 Richmond Road, sledding accident, no further information available.

2:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., fire alarm.

2:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.

8:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.

11:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Butler Circuit, fire alarm.

 

