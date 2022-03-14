Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, March 11-13, including the following:
Friday
6:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., fire alarm.
11:10 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Prescott Road, assist other agency.
11:56 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 9 Hillcrest Road, service call.
5:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Washington St., fire alarm.
6:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., odor investigation.
7:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 10 Crestview St., gas investigation.
7:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hurricane Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 269 Pako Ave., appliance call.
Saturday
12:48 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Abel Road, outside/dumpster fire, no injuries.
1:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
2:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Daria Drive, gas investigation.
3:11 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 480 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
8:52 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Charlestown Road, service call.
10:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
10:44 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Georges Field, fire alarm.
10:59 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 37 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.
12:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, one medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, no further information available.
12:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
1:37 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:39 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Surry Dam Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:54 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport, crash resulted in downed utility pole, closing part of the road Saturday.
4:03 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 57 Holbrook Ave., service call.
4:39 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Milliken Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
10:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Sunday
1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
2:16 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 94 Richmond Road, sledding accident, no further information available.
2:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., fire alarm.
2:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
8:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.
11:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Butler Circuit, fire alarm.