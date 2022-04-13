Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, April 12, including:

1:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 146 School St., carbon monoxide alarm. Nothing found.

2:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, tree/wires/transformer call.

7:14 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

11:19 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

2:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Park Ave., fire alarm.

4:03 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Greenfield Road, motorcycle crash, patient taken to hospital, no further information available.

5:06 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.

7:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Ash Brook Road, reported appliance issue, was a grease fire that was extinguished before fire department arrived.

8:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 5 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.

Tags