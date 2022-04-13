Fire Mutual Aid log, March 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, April 12, including:1:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 146 School St., carbon monoxide alarm. Nothing found.2:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, tree/wires/transformer call. 7:14 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.11:19 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.2:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Park Ave., fire alarm. 4:03 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Greenfield Road, motorcycle crash, patient taken to hospital, no further information available.5:06 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.7:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Ash Brook Road, reported appliance issue, was a grease fire that was extinguished before fire department arrived.8:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 5 Staff House Circle, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keene Fire Department Transformer Social Services Walpole Fire Department Tree Greenfield Fire Department Fire Department Wire Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo of Freeman's alleged co-conspirators to plead guilty in cryptocurrency caseLocal leaders report progress in bringing an emergency veterinary clinic to KeeneBethany ThorntonHinsdale crash causes non-life-threatening injuries, minor building damageStoddard man accused of DUI in school-bus crashCheshire Medical psychiatry program sees hundreds of patients in first monthsHelicopter Egg DropWith nods to Keene's transportation history, rail trail project moves forwardImproving communication, staffing are top priorities for Keene's new fire chiefCat licensing a no-go for Keene council but sparks dialogue Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.